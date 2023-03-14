Prince Harry, Meghan's attacks pushed William and Kate 'closer together' as…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks on the royal family helped bring Prince William and Kate Middleton closer together, a royal expert has claimed. Biographer Tom Quinn said, “I'm certain that the attack from Harry and Meghan has indeed [brought Prince William and Kate Middleton closer].”

“You're never closer than when you have a perceived enemy—'enemy' is probably too strong a word—but they will feel that not just that they're under attack, but that they're more isolated, that they have to be careful that they sing from the same hymn book as it were, because there's always this difficulty with someone that's far enough away to make criticisms, and clearly has a taste for making criticisms, that seems very unlikely to end,” Tom Quinn said.

He added: "We know for example that Meghan is now writing her own book. I'm sure William and Kate are, I wouldn't say dreading that, but they're thinking: 'Well, there's going to be more of the same.' So, I think it probably has pushed them closer together."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were targeted by Prince Harry in his controversial tell-all memoir Spare which was published in January this year. In the book, Prince Harry alleged that Prince William physically attacked him during an altercation in 2019.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” Prince Harry claimed.

