Not only royal fight, the many family feuds of Meghan Markle: Details

Meghan Markle's relationship with some members of her biological family has been difficult as many incidents of fights have been brought to light over the years following her marriage to Prince Harry. With her sister Samantha Markle, a judge ruled that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can be deposed as part of a defamation suit.

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan Markle- her younger half-sister for defamation- following the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. Meghan Markle has earlier said that she faces problems from her father's side of the family and not her mother.

Samantha Markle's lawsuit claims that Meghan Markle made “demonstrably false and malicious statements… to a worldwide audience”. But Meghan had filed a motion to stop depositions in the case last September which has now been dismissed as Meghan Markle did “not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay”.

Samantha has also previously complained that neither she nor Meghan’s half-brother were invited to the couple's 2018 wedding.

“Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are. Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. At issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family," she had said.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father Thomas has also became particularly strained after he collaborated with paparazzi to stage several photo shoots.

In Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle said that she begged her father to “stop talking to any press” in a text message exchange, adding that she and Prince Harry were worried Thomas’s phone was “compromised”.

Last year, Thomas said he would be “thrilled” to defend Samantha Markle in her defamation case against Meghan Meghan.

“I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face to face," Thomas had said.

