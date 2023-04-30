What Meghan Markle's family said about her: 6 biggest unmissable bombshells

Meghan Markle's estranged family made several scathing comments on her as they are set to take part in a television interview ahead of King Charles' coronation. The show will be broadcast on Australia's Channel 7 marking the family's “last-ever interview” which will include unseen videos and "treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes" of Meghan Markle.

Here are six of the biggest bombshells from the trailer:

"Toxic relationship"

Thomas Markle Sr (left), Meghan Markle's dad. (Getty images)

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle said that her marriage with Prince Harry is "toxic". “They're really unhealthy for each other, it's a toxic relationship.” While Samantha's mother Rosalyn said that she was simply "jealous" of Meghan Markle.

“She's just doing it because she's got nothing better to do and it's what she's always done. It's why nobody talks to her and hasn't for a long, long time. Leave Meghan alone already – it's ridiculous," she said.

"We're not going away"

Meghan's estranged brother, Thomas, said that they are “not going away”.

“This is going to change everything,” he said.

“She'd still be a waitress”

Samantha claimed that Meghan Markle would still be a waitress if it wasn't for their dad, Thomas Markle.

"Biggest Prince Andrew bombshell yet"

The trailer also referred to Prince Andrew as the voice-over said, "Is this the biggest Prince Andrew bombshell yet?"

A lady is then asked, "What was your relationship with Prince Andrew?," which leaves her looking uncomfortable.

"Meghan emboldened Harry"

A voiceover can also be heard saying, "Harry already had a lot of these thoughts and feelings and Meghan just kind of emboldened him."

“How do I fix this?”

In a separate part of the trailer, Thomas Markle made a "deathbed plea" to "the daughter he lost".

