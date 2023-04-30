King Charles doesn't know what to say in address after coronation? ‘Dithering…’

King Charles has still not decided on whether to address the nation or not and what he would speak, a report claimed. This comes just a week ahead of the coronation. King Charles is forgoing many traditions set out by his late mother and grandfather, who both gave addresses hours after being crowned. King Charles Coronation is seen. (AP)

But King Charles has no plans to record a special broadcast message, although “a few words” could be released to thank the people for joining the celebration, The Mirror reported. In his first address as monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, King Charles talked about the importance of faith, family and unity.

In his inaugural Christmas speech, King Charles paid tribute to the late Queen as well. He also talked about the Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis in UK.

It would be “frankly astonishing and a great shame” if King Charles did not address the people after he is crowned, the report claimed. At 74, King Charles is set to be the oldest monarch to ascend the British throne, surpassing William IV who became King in 1830 aged 64.

The coronation will include a tribute to the late Prince Philip as it will feature a rendition of Psalm 71 by The Greek Choir in a nod to his late father, born a prince of Greece.

