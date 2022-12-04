Did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry do this without Queen Elizabeth's permission?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a photographer into Buckingham Palace without permission from the late Queen, it was reported. As a never-before-seen snap in the trailer for the couple's new Netflix miniseries appears to show them walking out of the royal residence's garden entrance, The Mirror reported that a photographer was taken without permission to the palace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Harry didn't want friend to attend wedding after he said this about Meghan

The report said that strict protocol states any such footage needs to be okayed by the monarch. A written complaint was also lodged against the photo which claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to get the correct permission to film there.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not directly made aware of the warning and the photographer who captured the picture was not asked to leave the grounds. The image was one of several captured in March 2020 before the couple officially stepped down as working royals.

Read more: Kate and Prince William don't want to meet Meghan and Harry in US because…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is possible further images from around the time of their farewell tour could feature in the series. The new docuseries - entitled Harry & Meghan - is set to explore the early stages of the couple's relationship up to the point they decided to step down from their royal duties and start new lives abroad.

In the trailer, Prince Harry says "no-one sees what's happening behind closed doors" while Meghan Markle sits apparently in tears.

Read more: Prince William, Kate Middleton booed during 1st US visit in 8 years. Here's why

Later on, Meghan Markle adds, "When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON