Home / World News / Harry didn't want friend to attend wedding after he said this about Meghan

Harry didn't want friend to attend wedding after he said this about Meghan

world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:22 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry was very angry and banned the friend from attending the evening wedding reception.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

One of Prince Harry's close school friends felt that he had "changed too much" since he and Meghan Markle began their relationship. The change was so significant that when the school friend expressed concern, Prince Harry was very angry and banned the friend from attending the evening wedding reception.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth summed up Harry and Meghan's Oprah chat with just 3 words

In the book ‘Finding Freedom’, the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip - known as 'Skippy' - felt like he'd "lost a friend" following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

The authors claimed Tom Inskip had expressed concern over the speed in which Prince Harry's new relationship was moving and suggested the couple live together before tying the knot. Although they said Tom Inskip's comments "came from a good place", Prince Harry was "very hurt" and banned his old school friend from the evening wedding reception.

Read more: Royal staffers have a new nickname for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Any guesses?

“Notable [absence from the reception was] Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara. They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception [hosted by The Queen] but didn't make the cut for the evening bash,” the book said.

In the biography, the authors also write that Tom Inskip expressed his disappointment at brunch with friends the next day and told friends "Meghan has changed Harry too much" and concluded that "we've lost him".

Read more: Prince Harry has ‘taken millions of dollars’ to cause harm to royal family as…

“Many of Harry's old friends said that the evening guest list was the prince and his bride's way of saying 'these are the people we want in our lives moving forward',” the author wrote.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out