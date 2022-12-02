Harry didn't want friend to attend wedding after he said this about Meghan

One of Prince Harry's close school friends felt that he had "changed too much" since he and Meghan Markle began their relationship. The change was so significant that when the school friend expressed concern, Prince Harry was very angry and banned the friend from attending the evening wedding reception.

In the book ‘Finding Freedom’, the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that Prince Harry's friend Tom Inskip - known as 'Skippy' - felt like he'd "lost a friend" following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

The authors claimed Tom Inskip had expressed concern over the speed in which Prince Harry's new relationship was moving and suggested the couple live together before tying the knot. Although they said Tom Inskip's comments "came from a good place", Prince Harry was "very hurt" and banned his old school friend from the evening wedding reception.

“Notable [absence from the reception was] Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara. They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception [hosted by The Queen] but didn't make the cut for the evening bash,” the book said.

In the biography, the authors also write that Tom Inskip expressed his disappointment at brunch with friends the next day and told friends "Meghan has changed Harry too much" and concluded that "we've lost him".

“Many of Harry's old friends said that the evening guest list was the prince and his bride's way of saying 'these are the people we want in our lives moving forward',” the author wrote.

