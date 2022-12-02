Queen Elizabeth summed up Harry and Meghan's Oprah chat with just 3 words

Queen Elizabeth II had a simple way of summing up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2021 Oprah interview. In his book, ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’, author Gyles Brandreth claims that the late monarch described the interview in three words.

‘This television nonsense’ is how Queen Elizabeth described the bombshell chat, the book claims.

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense,’” Gyles Brandreth, a friend of the queen’s and her late husband Prince Philip said.

The phrase didn’t apply to only Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview “which caused so much controversy.” It also applied to “the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix," Gyles Brandreth claimed.

Although, Queen Elizabeth didn’t publicly respond to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview until 2 days after the US broadcast.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey claimed in his book, Battle of Brothers, the queen didn’t want to rush it. So, while the royal household has reportedly crafted a carefully worded statement, the queen didn’t give it the go-ahead.

“The media wanted and expected some reaction in time for the evening TV news. But Elizabeth II—in touch with all the family and palace discussions that day via telephone and video conference from Windsor—decided they could wait," Robert Lacey said.

“The Queen wanted ‘to sleep on it.’ And the interview had not yet been seen by most people in Britain, since it was not scheduled to go out on ITV until 9 p.m. that night," Robert Lacey added.

