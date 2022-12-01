Camilla, Prince William and a royal aide: What is Buckingham Palace racism row

Buckingham Palace announced that a member of its household had resigned after making "unacceptable and regrettable comments" during a reception hosted by the King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla. The reception was thrown by the Queen Consort to highlight the cause of domestic abuse and violence against women and was attended by 300 guests.

Read more: This is King Charles III's plan 'to bring in more money' for royal family

Ngozi Fulani, the head of a domestic abuse charity, was questioned about where in Africa she was from during the reception. Ngozi Fulani is the founder of the London-based charity Sistah Space, which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage across the United Kingdom who have faced domestic and sexual abuse.

Ngozi Fulani shared the ordeal that she went through at Buckingham Palace on Twitter when a royal aide asked her where she was from.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘chasing’ the Obamas: ‘Laughable PR stunt’

Ngozi Faluni in her recounting of the incident said: "We are based in Hackney," and the aide replied: "No, what part of Africa are you from?"

Ngozi Faluni said, "I don't know, they didn't leave any records", to which the royal aide asked further,"Well you must know where you're from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?"

“Here, UK,” Ngozi Faluni said.

“No, but what nationality are you?,” the royal aide said.

“I am born here and am British,” Ngozi Faluni answered.

“No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?,” the royal aide said shocking Ngozi Faluni.

Ngozi Faluni said, "It was such a shock to me and the other two women that we were stunned (into a) temporary silence."

Read more: Queen Elizabeth ‘laughed out loud’ when she saw herself with Donald Trump as…

In its statement, Buckingham Palace said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," it added.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle had also alleged that a senior royal family member had concerns about the potential skin colour of her and Prince Harry's first child. The claim was denied by Prince William later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON