Royal staffers have a new nickname for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle. Any guesses?

A royal author revealed that those who worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a nickname for the couple since they moved to the United States.

Gyles Brandeth, who was a friend of the late Prince Philip, has written a book titled ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’ in which he claims that courtiers have another way of referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas'," Gyles Brandeth said.

“If Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the royal family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else," Gyles Brandeth said.

Earlier, London Times reporter Valentine Low published a book titled ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ in which he alleged that several of Meghan and Harry’s staffers claimed the duchess bullied them so much that collectively they called themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

“So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan’s team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors Club. Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath.'" Valentine Low had then said.

Valentine Low also alleged the duke and duchess’s former press secretary Samantha Cohen compared working for them to “dealing with teenagers” and noted that a source told him “[the Sussexes] were impossible and pushed her to the limit. [Sam] was miserable.”

