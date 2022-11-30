Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘chasing’ the Obamas: ‘Laughable PR stunt’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are desperate to keep up with the Obamas, a royal commentator said hitting out at the couple’s “laughable” PR stunts and “lack of self awareness”. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope award this week after being praised for tackling institutional racism within the royal family, commentator Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk the award would go down like a lead balloon.

The Sussexes are an “unfortunate inconvenience” for the royal family, Kinsey Schofield said, adding, “They are polarising figures and it is hard to understand some of their decisions. It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

“They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don't see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books," Kinsey Schofield said.

“And truthfully, if it wasn't for Diana's DNA running through Harry's blood... I don't think anyone would have anything to do with them," Kinsey Schofield added.

