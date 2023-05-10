Meghan Markle wore ‘necklace’ with ‘special powers’ during during recent hike after skipping coronation of King Charles

Just one day after King Charles III's coronation, Meghan Markle was seen hiking in California on Sunday. While on the hike with her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, she was spotted wearing a necklace with a pendant attached.

Meghan Markle wore ‘necklace’ with ‘special powers’ during recent hike(Twitter/ mayabrenner.com)

As per a report by Page Six, the necklace was designed to "protect her peace" amid her and husband Prince Harry's ongoing rift with the royal family. The necklace was a Maya Brenner Clarity Retreat Necklace designed in collaboration with Meghan's friend and former “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer.

As per the website mayabrenner.com, the necklace's description reads: "just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges. Made with a hand-cut clear quartz, this crystal is regarded as the most powerful energy amplifier on the planet! It’s meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

Reportedly, Meghan skipped the ceremony as it coincided with her son Archie's 4th birthday and she chose to stay back and celebrate it. However, according to Royal biographer Omid Scobie, she chose to not attend the coronation because she wanted all the spotlight to be on King Charles III. She feared that her attendance during the ceremony will draw much of the attention towards her.

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” Scobie said in his ITV interview.

While Meghan skipped the coronation ceremony, her husband Prince Harry attended it. However, he did not speak to his father King Charles III during his brief visit. During the coronation ceremony, Prince Harry sat in the third row, two rows behind his brother Prince William. He wore a dark morning suit and tie and had his military service medals pinned to his suit jacket. Immediately after the ceremony was over, Harry flew back to America without attending the informal lunch party.

