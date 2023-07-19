Meghan Markle's floral powerplay: Can orchids reignite love with Prince Harry?

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is turning eyes with her recent visit to the farmer's market, where she was spotted selecting a bouquet of what appears to be "exotic phalaenopsis orchids." But it's not just any ordinary floral arrangement; according to Victorian floriographer Emma Brankin, this choice of flowers signifies a "grand gesture" from Meghan.

(FILES) Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the annual One Young World Summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, north-west England on September 5, 2022. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi in New York late on May 16, 2023, a spokesperson for the couple said May 17. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson added. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"These phalaenopsis orchids are known for gracing the wealthiest of homes throughout history and are still considered one of the most erotic flowers available today," reveals Brankin to the Mirror. With such a rich history of symbolizing passion, it seems like Meghan is making an attempt to "reignite passion" in her and Prince Harry's home.

This move comes in the wake of rumors suggesting that the couple's relationship was "on the rocks" and that they were drifting apart. However, a close family friend has stepped in to quell the rumors. Karl Larsen, a friend of Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, took to Instagram to share pictures of the happy couple, debunking any speculations about their relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they got away for the long weekend. Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love, and are happy together - nothing but smiles and laughter here," Larsen wrote, putting an end to the speculation.

Meghan and Harry's love story has been nothing short of fairy tale material. Having met on a blind date two years before their magical wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, the couple has been inseparable ever since. Their love blossomed, and they now share two adorable children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite the recent buzz about the couple potentially pursuing separate careers, Meghan's signing with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour seems to be her stepping stone into the world of solo ventures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}