'Believes we aren’t good enough for the royal family', Meghan Markle's half-siblings slam her for in shocking interview

Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has publicly criticized the Duchess of Sussex for making "another lie" in her recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, Meghan stated that she grew up as an only child, which outraged both Thomas Jr. and her half-sister Samantha.

Meghan Markle's half-siblings Samantha (left) and Thomas Jr (right) with father Thomas Markle Sr (centre).

In a joint interview with their father, Thomas Sr., for 7NEWS Spotlight, Thomas Jr. claimed that he marked the statement as "another lie" on his board. Meanwhile, Samantha declared that Meghan's estrangement from her family was due to her belief that they are not "good enough" for the royal family.

Samantha further claimed that Meghan had lied to the royal family and Prince Harry, her husband, about her family, saying that it "wouldn't have jived with the truth."

Old picture of Meghan Markle with her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan has been estranged from her father, half-siblings, and the rest of her extended family since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Thomas Sr. reportedly staged a set of paparazzi photos, which further strained their relationship.

Although Samantha filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan for making "demonstrably false and malicious statements" after the Oprah interview, Meghan's legal team argued that it was impossible to prove whether someone was lying about the expression of their feelings about their childhood.

Meghan's lawyers also clarified that her statement about growing up as an only child was a "subjective statement" about her childhood feelings rather than a comment on whether she had genetic siblings or half-siblings.

Meghan maintains contact only with her mother, Doria Ragland.