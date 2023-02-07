Meghan 'repeatedly' says she gave 'everything up' for Prince Harry because…

A royal expert said that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is working on her brand name apart from her husband. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that the Duchess of Sussex could discreetly be planning new projects separate from Prince Harry.

"Harry and Meghan have told us repeatedly through multiple projects that Meghan gave up everything for Harry. Keeping all of their launches under wraps is their typical MO. It allows the Sussexes to shift the goalpost without looking like failures”, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said.

The expert also said that this means Meghan Markle will come out with her memoir as well.

"If we don’t see a February release for The Tig, it’s simply because the product is not perfect yet. But this is an important way for Meghan to brand herself beyond being Harry’s wife, and I believe it is a priority for her”, the expert said.

"I would anticipate lists of Archie and Lili’s favourite books, go-to snacks, DIY projects. Candid entries about how she manages her time or stress, a five-minute makeup routine for moms on the go; mini-meditations for busy moms, travel, interior design, interviews, those types of posts”, the royal expert said.

The comments come as a report in US weekly said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family does not seem to end.

“No apology to Meghan [Markle] has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry,” the report said.

