Meghan unfazed by brand deal debacle, 'it's all just jealous and mean people flinging stones'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, seems unfazed by the criticism surrounding Spotify's departure from their partnership. Reports suggest that she is more focused on rebranding her image than addressing the negative comments.

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, April 15, 2022. Meghan will be in New York Tuesday, May 16, 2023, along with Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, to receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, as the nation’s oldest women’s foundation marks its 50th anniversary. (AP)

Insiders close to the situation, speaking to Radar Online, revealed that Meghan is not bothered by the accusations of being money-hungry or being labeled as "grifters." She and Prince Harry view these criticisms as mere jealousy and the actions of mean-spirited individuals trying to tarnish their reputation.

Spotify's recent announcement of parting ways with the Sussexes has raised eyebrows, but they maintain that it was a mutual decision. Despite this setback, Meghan remains committed to her endeavors.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has a new project lined up in Africa, but surprisingly, Meghan won't be by his side for this one. The couple has decided to drop their "double act" strategy for incoming projects to avoid ridicule, according to Martin Robinson, the chief reporter for the Daily Mail.

It appears that Meghan Markle is more focused on rebuilding her public image rather than getting entangled in addressing every piece of criticism thrown her way. She's determined to move forward and make a positive impact with her initiatives.

The decision to part ways with Spotify may have taken some by surprise, but the couple maintains that it was a mutual agreement. This move could potentially give them more freedom to explore other opportunities and partnerships.

As they venture into new projects, Prince Harry and Meghan are ready to face whatever challenges come their way. They are no strangers to scrutiny, but they believe in their causes and remain undeterred by negative voices.

With the Duchess planning to rebrand her image and the Duke embarking on solo projects, it will be interesting to see how their journeys unfold. Despite the ongoing criticism and challenges, they are resolute in making a difference and contributing to causes they deeply care about.