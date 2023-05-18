‘Stop using the paparazzi’, Megyn Kelly calls Harry-Meghan car crash claim ‘bulls–t’

‘Near catastrophic car crash, what does that even mean?' Megyn Kelly, American media personality who hosts the Meghan Kelly Show called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's accident, labelling it a farce and media stunt.

In this image from video, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New York. (AP)

'I mean, near catastrophic is what we all have every time we look down to change the radio while we’re driving in our cars or engage in the stupidity of checking a text or our phones while we’re driving,' Kelly asked sarcastically.

Megyn Kelly who is known for her unfiltered comments, fired back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their claims of a ‘near-catastrophic’ paparazzi chase in New York City. "I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr ‘car chase’ there," the former Fox News host stated on Twitter, addressing the Page Six report. ‘Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself.’

The royal couple, accompanied by Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, had reportedly experienced a harrowing encounter with paparazzi in Manhattan. According to media reports, they had left the Ziegfeld Theater, only to be pursued by a pack of photographers. Which claimed, in a desperate attempt to evade the chasers, they swapped their SUV for a yellow cab, adding more heat to the chase. Kelly, however, did not hold back in expressing her skepticism.

‘Also if they really want to avoid the paparazzi perhaps the Duchess should stop using them so obviously when she wants to see herself in the paper,’ Kelly wrote, implying a complicated relationship between Markle and the paparazzi.

Kelly did not hold back her words during her show as well, she further challenged the couple's privacy concerns, saying, ‘Well, sorry, you two, but you’re in America now,’ reminding them of the press's rights in America. ‘You don’t like it? Go back home, for the love of God!’

‘Take your wife with you. I don’t know how we got saddled with you to begin with,’ Kelly added, emphasizing her annoyance.

Recalling an incident where she was followed by paparazzi while visiting a plastic surgeon in Manhattan, Kelly mocked the couple’s reactions. ‘Did I run to the papers and say, ‘I’ve been in danger! I have cancer!’?,’ she stated, adding, ‘Bulls–t! Most people who are in the public eye take it like a man or a woman and we move on with our day because we understand they have a job to do and dealing with the press is part of our job too.’

In the wake of these controversial statements, fans and critics alike are left wondering, ‘Who is in the right?’ Is it the royal couple who fear for their safety, or Kelly, who insists they are simply exaggerating? Only time will tell.

A source reportedly shared with Page Six that the chase was so aggressive it involved collisions and near-accidents, even jeopardizing the safety of NYPD officers. This paparazzi pursuit was not only marked as "near-fatal," but it also led to a reported two-hour-long ordeal, leaving the Sussex family and Ragland shaken.

The spokesperson for the Sussexes stated, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers." The representative insisted that public interest should not compromise anyone's safety. Nevertheless, Kelly took a jab at the couple's statement, calling Markle “the duchess of duplicity” on her SiriusXM podcast.

