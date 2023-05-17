Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan's car chased for 2 hours by paparazzi: What we know so far

ByMallika Soni
May 17, 2023 08:33 PM IST

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi, a spokesperson for the prince said.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen. (Reuters file)
"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

  1. It occurred after the couple attended an awards ceremony in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women.
  2. At the event, Meghan Markle was honoured for her work.
  3. In the car which was chased by the paparazzi Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, were present.
  4. The “relentless” pursuit lasted over two hours, Prince Harry's spokesperson informed.
  5. Owing to the chase, their car could have been part of “multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers”, the spokesperson informed.
  6. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States.
  7. Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana was killed in a car chase as paparazzi chased her in Paris.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

