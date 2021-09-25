Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Merkel era to end as voters gear up to pick new government on Sunday
world news

Merkel era to end as voters gear up to pick new government on Sunday

As Germany’s top parties were set to hold final rallies ahead of Sunday’s vote, the Fridays for Future youth marches made the case that the political class has let down the younger generation.
Agencies | , Berlin
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference in Hagen,(Reuters)

Candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s weekend election were hitting the hustings on Friday in a last-ditch bid for votes in a tight race, even as tens of thousands of activists including Greta Thunberg rallied to demand climate action.

As Germany’s top parties were set to hold final rallies ahead of Sunday’s vote, the Fridays for Future youth marches made the case that the political class has let down the younger generation. “The political parties haven’t taken the climate catastrophe seriously enough,” Luisa Neubauer, who runs the group’s German chapter, said.

She said Germany, as one of the top emitters of greenhouse gases, had an outsize responsibility to set an example, with time running out to reverse destructive trends. “That is why we are calling this the election of a century,” she said.

The race has boiled down to a two-way contest between Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the centrist finance minister, and Armin Laschet from Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats. Both were set to address crowds later in Cologne and Munich, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Polls give Scholz a small lead of about 26% over Laschet at around 22%, with the candidate from the ecologist Greens, Annalena Baerbock, trailing in the mid-teens. Despite the urgency of the climate issue for a majority of Germans, particularly in the aftermath of deadly floods in western Germany in July, this has failed to translate into strong support for the relatively inexperienced Baerbock.

Baerbock, who joined one of the Fridays for Future rallies in Cologne, told Die Welt newspaper that she hoped the protests would give her party “tailwinds” heading into the vote. “The next government has to be a climate government - that will only work with a strong Green party.”

Merkel, who has been in power since 2005, plans to stand down as leader of Europe’s biggest economy after Sunday’s election, although she will remain chancellor during coalition talks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
angela merkel
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi set to address UNGA session today, focus on ‘pressing global challenges’

US and France meet, patch-up to take time

Harris calls upon Pak to act against terrorists on its soil

Explained: How close is Iran to producing a bomb?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP