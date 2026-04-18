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Meta to cut 10% workforce May onwards amid Zuckerberg’s AI move: Full statement here

The Facebook and Instagram parent is set to cut around 10% of its global workforce, roughly 8,000 employees in the initial round.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 02:07 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Meta is planning to roll out the first phase of major layoffs on May 20, with additional cuts expected later in the year.

The Facebook and Instagram parent is set to cut around 10% of its global workforce - roughly 8,000 employees - in the initial round.(AP)

The Facebook and Instagram parent is set to cut around 10% of its global workforce - roughly 8,000 employees - in the initial round, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

Further layoffs are being considered for the second half of the year, though specifics such as timing and scale remain undecided. Executives may tweak these plans depending on how artificial intelligence capabilities evolve, the report stated.

Also Read | Indian techie builds dashboard comparing Meta's median H-1B salary to Infosys, TCS

Heavy investment in AI worth hundreds of billions of dollars

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is investing heavily in AI, committing hundreds of billions of dollars as part of a broader effort to reshape the company around the technology - a trend seen across major US tech firms this year.

Meta’s shares are up 3.68% year-to-date, though still below their peak from last summer. In 2024, the company generated over $200 billion in revenue and $60 billion in profit despite heavy AI spending.

As of December 31, Meta had nearly 79,000 employees, according to its latest filing.

Recently, the company has reorganized teams within its Reality Labs division and moved engineers into a new “Applied AI” unit focused on building AI agents capable of coding and handling complex tasks autonomously.

Some employees are also expected to be reassigned to Meta Small Business, a unit launched last month as part of the restructuring, the report added.

 
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Home / World News / Meta to cut 10% workforce May onwards amid Zuckerberg’s AI move: Full statement here
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