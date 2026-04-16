Indian techie builds dashboard comparing Meta's median H-1B salary to Infosys, TCS

A San Francisco-based Indian techie has built a dashboard that uses official data from US authorities to show which companies hire the most H-1Bs and what salaries they draw. Harnoor Singh explained that he was rejected from the H-1B lottery twice in five years, so he built the dashboard to understand more about the visa programme. How do Infosys and TCS H-1B salaries stack up against Meta? Read on (REUTERS)

Singh’s dashboard uses data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and US Department of Labor to clearly show who is getting H-1B visas, for what jobs, where, and at what salaries over time.

“In the past 5 years I got rejected from the H-1B lottery twice so I read every USCIS report from the last 25 years and built a dashboard to show what's actually happening,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Meta vs Infosys, TCS As he marketed the product on X, Singh, an employee of HydraDB, revealed some interesting insights he learnt through his dashboard.

Among them was the realisation that Meta's median H-1B wage is $222,888. With a median wage of over $220,000 for H-1B employees, Meta is among the top-paying employers.

In contrast, Indian multinationals like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) pay less than half the median wage of Meta.

“Infosys pays $93,850 and TCS pays $91,000 for similar roles,” the dashboard revealed.