Two Mexican choppers on Friday fired repeated bursts of gunfire at targets on the ground in Guasave, Sinaloa, as security forces clashed with armed cartel members following the arrest of a major drug lord. Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias 'Chapo Isidro', a drug lord on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list, was captured by Mexican forces in the night. It led to clashes between security forces and armed militants in Sinaloa.

Sinaloa erupts after Chapo Isidro's arrest, military helicopters seen opening fire (FBI/X, OSINTtechnical/X) more less

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A video, shared by Open Source Intel on X, shows two Mexican Air Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters circling over the area and unleashing sustained bursts of fire reportedly from M134 miniguns towards targets on the ground. The helicopters can be seen raining bullets over the area as security forces engage armed militants.

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{{^usCountry}} The gunfire erupted during an operation to arrest Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias 'Chapo Isidro', leader of the Meza Flores Organisation, also known as the Guasave Cartel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gunfire erupted during an operation to arrest Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias 'Chapo Isidro', leader of the Meza Flores Organisation, also known as the Guasave Cartel. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Who is El Chapo Isidro and which cartel did he lead? Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, is alleged to have led the Meza Flores Organisation, also called the Guasave Cartel. He was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list and was accused by US authorities of drug trafficking. Why did Mexican Air Force helicopters fire on targets in Guasave? The helicopter fire occurred during clashes after security forces moved to arrest Meza Flores. The article says armed militants attacked the forces with firearms and explosives as they engaged the group. What happened in Guasave after El Chapo Isidro’s reported arrest? Clashes, gunfire, roadblocks and burning vehicles were reported across Guasave and other parts of Sinaloa. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors, avoid affected areas and refrain from travelling on reported blocked roads.

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Two other alleged members of the organisation were also detained: a senior associate identified as Germán, alias 'Serafín', and another suspected financial operator identified as José. All three were subsequently flown to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft to be handed over to the relevant authorities, AP reported.

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The operation was carried out by elite units of the Mexican Army and National Guard.

Who is Chapo Isidro?

Meza Flores, 44, was among the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives. The US authorities had accused him of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and other drugs across the US-Mexico border. Washington had also announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.

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He is alleged to have headed the Meza Flores Organisation and was previously associated with the Beltran Leyva Organisation. His criminal network has been involved in violent turf battles with rival drug trafficking groups operating in Sinaloa.

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Meza Flores was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list after Mexican authorities linked his cartel to a 2024 seizure of 20 million fentanyl pills, the BBC reported.

According to Mexican authorities, the operation to apprehend him involved intelligence cooperation between Mexico and the US. Special forces used intelligence and surveillance technology to locate him before moving in with a coordinated ground operation.

The forces came under attack from armed militants using firearms and explosives. The clashes subsequently spread across Guasave and other parts of Sinaloa, with reports of burning vehicles, roadblocks and exchanges of gunfire.

Gun battles, burning vehicles and panic at baseball match

The arrest was followed by a wave of violence across Guasave and neighbouring areas. Armed groups reportedly set up roadblocks using heavy vehicles, while several vehicles and trucks were set ablaze. Exchanges of gunfire were reported in different parts of the municipality, prompting a major security deployment.

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ALSO READ | Drug lord El Chapo Isidro arrested in Mexico amid face-off between cartel and security forces

The violence also disrupted a professional baseball game between the Algodoneros de Guasave and Venados de Mazatlán. Videos circulating online showed spectators rushing to take cover after gunshots rang out near the stadium, while players and officials moved away from the field. The match was called off amid security concerns.

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Authorities also reported blockades and violent incidents in other parts of Sinaloa, including Ahome, Angostura, Guamúchil and Navolato. Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors and keep away from affected roads as security forces worked to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies)