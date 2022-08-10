Mexican President proposes global peace commission led by 3 leaders including PM Modi
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission, made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote a world truce for a period of five years, MSN web portal reported.
"I will make the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them," MSN quoted Obrador as saying during a press conference.
The Mexican President proposed that the top commission should include Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and Indian PM Narendra Modi.
The aim of the commission would be to present a proposal to stop the wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.
"The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years, so that governments around the world dedicate themselves to support their peoples, especially the people who are suffering the most from the war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence and with peace," he said.
Calling for an end to warlike actions, the Mexican President has invited China, Russia and the United States, to seek peace and hoped the three countries "will listen and accept an intermediation such as the one we are proposing".
"Tell them, by their confrontations, in nothing more than a year, they have caused this. They have precipitated the world economic crisis, they have increased inflation and caused food shortages, more poverty and, worst of all, in one year, because of the confrontations, so many human beings have lost their lives. That is a paragraph. That's what they have done in one year," MSN quoted him.
According to Obrador, the proposed truce would facilitate "reaching agreements in the case of Taiwan, Israel and Palestine, and not be promoting, provoking more confrontation".
Furthermore, he urged that all the governments around the world should join in support of the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism in which proposals and initiatives are presented.
