Home / World News / Miami woman arrested for hiring hitman for her 3-year-old son

Miami woman arrested for hiring hitman for her 3-year-old son

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 20, 2023 09:26 PM IST

18-year-old Miami woman, Jazmin Paez, arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. Undercover operation foiled her plan, child safe.

An 18-year-old woman from Miami, Jazmin Paez, is in police custody and facing charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her own 3-year-old son. According to a report from Miami-Dade police, Paez has been charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree use of a communications device for an unlawful purpose.

18-year-old Miami woman, Jazmin Paez, arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. Undercover operation foiled her plan, child safe. (Representative file image)
18-year-old Miami woman, Jazmin Paez, arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. Undercover operation foiled her plan, child safe. (Representative file image)

The incident came to light when investigators received a tip-off from a man running a decoy "hire-an-assassin" website. The website's founder had created the online platform as a means to catch individuals seeking to hire killers. Paez allegedly contacted the operator, revealing her plan to arrange the murder-for-hire of her own child.

To carry out the plot, Paez reportedly provided the child's address and photograph, making the situation even more alarming for law enforcement. She allegedly requested the job to be completed by Thursday.

Thanks to swift police action and investigative work, the authorities traced the IP address used to make the request, leading them straight to Paez herself. They wasted no time in verifying the situation with the child's grandmother, who identified the little boy as the intended victim based on the online murder request.

Also Read | Florida teen mom allegedly killed baby with fentanyl-laced formula for a nap

The undercover officers posed as the hired hitman and engaged in a conversation with Paez, who reportedly confirmed the request and agreed to pay $3,000 for the assignment.

Swift and decisive action led police straight to Paez's doorstep, where they promptly arrested the alleged would-be murder plotter. Thankfully, the child was found unharmed at the residence and is now safe in the arms of law enforcement.

As the investigation unfolds, police are trying to comprehend the motive behind this plot. Paez's computer browser still contained traces of the murder-for-hire website, adding to the chilling nature of this crime.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out