Miami woman arrested for hiring hitman for her 3-year-old son

An 18-year-old woman from Miami, Jazmin Paez, is in police custody and facing charges after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her own 3-year-old son. According to a report from Miami-Dade police, Paez has been charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree use of a communications device for an unlawful purpose. 18-year-old Miami woman, Jazmin Paez, arrested for hiring a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son. Undercover operation foiled her plan, child safe. (Representative file image)

The incident came to light when investigators received a tip-off from a man running a decoy "hire-an-assassin" website. The website's founder had created the online platform as a means to catch individuals seeking to hire killers. Paez allegedly contacted the operator, revealing her plan to arrange the murder-for-hire of her own child.

To carry out the plot, Paez reportedly provided the child's address and photograph, making the situation even more alarming for law enforcement. She allegedly requested the job to be completed by Thursday.

Thanks to swift police action and investigative work, the authorities traced the IP address used to make the request, leading them straight to Paez herself. They wasted no time in verifying the situation with the child's grandmother, who identified the little boy as the intended victim based on the online murder request.

The undercover officers posed as the hired hitman and engaged in a conversation with Paez, who reportedly confirmed the request and agreed to pay $3,000 for the assignment.

Swift and decisive action led police straight to Paez's doorstep, where they promptly arrested the alleged would-be murder plotter. Thankfully, the child was found unharmed at the residence and is now safe in the arms of law enforcement.

As the investigation unfolds, police are trying to comprehend the motive behind this plot. Paez's computer browser still contained traces of the murder-for-hire website, adding to the chilling nature of this crime.