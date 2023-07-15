Florida teen mom allegedly killed baby with fentanyl-laced formula for a nap

A teenage mother from Florida allegedly killed her own baby by giving him a lethal concoction of formula mixed with what she believed to be cocaine. Little did she know, the substance in the orange pill bottle was not cocaine but a lethal dose of fentanyl, capable of killing ten people. The devastating incident unfolded on June 26, when first responders arrived at the scene to find the 10-month-old boy unconscious and without a pulse in the living room. Teen mom in Florida allegedly kills baby with fentanyl-laced formula, mistaking it for cocaine for a nap.( (Nassau County, Florida, Sherriff's Office))

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper shared the chilling details during a press conference, expressing his disbelief and outrage over the mother's alleged actions. "What's not normal is what the mother put in the baby's bottle to go to sleep," he stated, emphasizing the vulnerability of infants who rely on their caregivers for everything.

Authorities revealed that the mother, whose identity remains undisclosed due to her age, initially spun a web of lies to mislead investigators. However, they caught her, and she eventually confessed to the crime. Sheriff Leeper expressed his deep concern for the young mother's well-being, acknowledging the exhaustion and fatigue commonly experienced by new mothers. Yet, he emphasized that her actions were far from normal, referring to them as sick and appalling.

During the press conference, Sheriff Leeper displayed an evidence bag containing a Mickey Mouse bottle, discovered at the scene, as he shared that it had been tested and confirmed as a vessel for the deadly fentanyl-laced formula. The medical examiner's office later confirmed that the baby tragically lost his life due to fentanyl poisoning, a heartbreaking consequence of his mother's alleged actions.

The accused mother now faces severe charges of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance. As she was being booked, another chilling revelation came to light—she informed officers that she may be pregnant again, as she had not experienced her period for some time.

