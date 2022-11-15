Hate how I look ‘all the time, no matter what’: Michelle Obama says in new book

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed that she hates how she looks “all the time and no matter what” in a new book titled ‘The Light We Carry’.

“I’ve lived with my fearful mind for 58 years now. She makes me uneasy. She likes to see me weak," Michelle Obama writes in the book, whose excerpts have been published in The Guardian.

Michelle Obama said that there have been "plenty of mornings" when she turned on the bathroom lights, looked at herself and "desperately" wanted to switch off the lights. Michelle Obama also admitted that she experienced a 'low-grade' form of depression during the pandemic.

“I kept with the work I’d been doing, speaking at virtual voter registration drives, supporting good causes, acknowledging people’s pain but privately I was finding it harder to access my own hope or to feel like I could make an actual difference," Michelle Obama said.

Talking about the time when Democrats approached her to speak at the party's national convention in 2020, Michelle Obama said that she felt 'stalled out' whenever she thought about speaking at the event. Michelle Obama eventually agreed to speak at the event where she called Trump, the “wrong president”.

“I felt a blanket of despondency settling over me, my mind sliding toward a dull place. I was less able to muster optimism or think reasonably about the future. Worse, I felt myself skirting the edges of cynicism – tempted to conclude that I was helpless, to give in to some notion that when it came to the epic problems and massive worries of the day, nothing could be done," Michelle Obama wrote.

The book comes nearly four years after Michelle Obama's 2018 memoir 'Becoming' and aims to build upon it. 'Becoming' sold nearly 17 million copies and remained on the bestsellers list for months.

