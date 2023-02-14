Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multiple people reported injured in shooting on Michigan State University campus

Published on Feb 14, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Michigan State University Shooting: Videos shared on social media showed police officers swarming the campus following the shooting.

Michigan State University Shooting: Police said that a single suspect was at large and is believed to be on foot.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

Shots were fired at Michigan State University with "multiple reported injuries," university police said on Twitter, urging students and faculty to “shelter in place.”

Videos shared on social media showed police officers swarming the campus following the shooting as university police said that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East, Reuters reported.

"There are multiple reported injuries," Michigan State University (MSU) said.

Police said that a single suspect was at large and is believed to be on foot.

Michigan State University is a major US public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

