Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has explained the rationale behind the company's voluntary exit offer to more than 60,000 employees across four countries, saying it was aimed at providing employees with greater control over their career choices while simultaneously creating new internal opportunities as the nature of work undergoes a sea change.

Nadella said Microsoft wanted to create more opportunities internally and help employees acquire new skills. (Bloomberg/File)

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This came weeks after the tech giant introduced a voluntary exit program targeting eligible personnel in the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, roughly 27% of the company's workforce. This unusual move triggered concerns about workforce restructuring and changing job requirements amid the growing expansion of artificial intelligence.

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In an episode of The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, which went viral after its release on Monday, Nadella acknowledged that opportunities within Microsoft would take a different shape in the coming years as the AI boom continues to restructure workforces in tech companies, leading to changes in team sizes and workflows.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's a very important question. Let's acknowledge that there is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different. The shape of what this new thing looks like is going to be different than what it was before: team sizes and team workflows," he said. Greater career flexibility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's a very important question. Let's acknowledge that there is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different. The shape of what this new thing looks like is going to be different than what it was before: team sizes and team workflows," he said. Greater career flexibility {{/usCountry}}

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Nadella said Microsoft wanted to create new opportunities internally and help employees acquire skills that would be available both within the company and in the wider job market. "The 200,000 people at Microsoft and growing will have to be configured in different ways," he said, adding that it wanted all employees to keep growing.

"This voluntary thing was mostly about letting everybody have more agency to get themselves into places that make sense for their economic opportunity long term. That's, I think, the key thing," the CEO added.

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Nadella also highlighted how his own career experience, growing from an individual contributor to CEO, influenced his view of employee growth and opportunities. “I don't want to be stuck in a team that's not transforming, even inside of Microsoft,” he said.

He further stated that the voluntary buyout offered an option to those who felt stuck professionally to make a conscious decision, while acknowledging that the current nature of work would undergo significant changes in the coming time.

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"We are trying to give more agency to people, realising that this is a time of tumult. I wish I could just sit here and say, it'll all be the same. I cannot," he continued.

Microsoft's voluntary buyout

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Last month, Microsoft’s executive vice president Amy Coleman said the voluntary exit offer was aimed at creating greater flexibility for employees who are considering a future outside the company.

"This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support. It also gives participating organisations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs," she said in an official memo.

This offer came at a time when substantial investments into AI infrastructure had led to significant workforce reductions in almost every major tech company. Accenture, Amazon, Dell, Microsoft, Oracle and others have announced thousands of AI-related layoffs since 2024.