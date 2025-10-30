Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Microsoft deploys a fix to Azure cloud service that's hit with outage

AP |
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:49 am IST

Microsoft wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage, and that its fix is being rolled out.

Microsoft has deployed a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services.

Because so many sites and services use Microsoft's cloud service, an outage like this one can have a widespread impact.(AP/ Representative)
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company acknowledged issues with its Azure Front Door, a global content and application delivery network, service on its status page and social media accounts.

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company acknowledged issues with its Azure Front Door, a global content and application delivery network, service on its status page and social media accounts.

Because so many sites and services use Microsoft's cloud service, an outage like this one can have a widespread impact.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues throughout the day with Office 365, Minecraft, XBox Live, Copilot, Costco, Starbucks, and many other services.

Alaska Airlines wrote on its X account that the outage is at the heart of problems affecting their systems, including check-in services.

Microsoft’s Azure troubles came just hours before the company was set to release its quarterly earnings report and just over a week after a massive outage of Amazon’s cloud computing service shut down a wide range of online services, including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming, and financial platforms.

Amazon is the dominant provider of cloud computing services, but Microsoft ranks second, ahead of Google, in most markets.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
