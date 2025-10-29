Azure outage: Full list of services, business hit by Microsoft service glitch

A widespread disruption in Microsoft’s Azure cloud services and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday led to outages across dozens of major websites and apps, affecting everything from business tools to entertainment platforms. Several popular apps and websites were down due to the Azure outage.

The Azure glitch, linked to issues in Azure’s global content delivery network and its Front Door service, left users unable to access Microsoft 365, Minecraft, Outlook, and several other services for hours.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem on its Azure status page, saying a recent configuration change triggered the outage.

“We’re pursuing multiple remediation strategies, including moving traffic away from the impacted infrastructure and blocking the offending change,” Microsoft 365 said in a post. The company added that traffic rerouting and mitigation efforts had started to restore services.

At its peak, more than 18,000 users reported issues accessing Azure, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector. The number dropped to around 4,500 by early afternoon, signaling partial recovery. Microsoft 365 also saw user complaints fall from nearly 12,000 to about 4,300 during the same period.

The outage hit hard because Azure powers a vast ecosystem of global services - from corporate productivity platforms to consumer-facing apps.

Soon after, several users and business also reported an AWS outage.

Full list of services and businesses hit by Microsoft Azure and AWS outage

Azure

Microsoft 365

Minecraft

Renweb

BandLab

Rackspace Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Store

Starbucks

ArcGIS

Cloudflare

Sea of Thieves

Xbox Network

LinkedIn

Microsoft Outlook

Spectrum

The Weather Channel

Verizon

Kroger

Microsoft Entra

Blackbaud

AT&T

T-Mobile

Instagram

Hotschedules

Costco

Raptor Technologies

YouTube

Xfinity (by Comcast)

OpenAI

Microsoft Teams

Alaska Airlines

Microsoft Copilot

Duolingo

Google Meet

Facebook

The Azure outage followed a massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) disruption just a week earlier, which had taken down major platforms like Snapchat, Reddit, and several e-commerce and fintech services. AWS, the world’s largest cloud provider, is a rival to Microsoft in the cloud market.

Alaska Airlines, one of the most visibly affected companies, confirmed its systems were impacted by the Azure failure. “We’re aware of a global outage affecting Microsoft’s platform,” the airline said, after users reported problems accessing its website and mobile app. The issue came just days after a separate tech failure grounded hundreds of its flights.

The timing of the outage was particularly sensitive for Microsoft, coming just hours before its quarterly earnings report. Shares of Alaska Airlines dropped about 2% in afternoon trading amid the renewed IT troubles.