Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft fires employee who disrupted CEO Satya Nadella’s speech

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2025 11:33 AM IST

Earlier, Microsoft fired Indian-American Microsoft engineer Vaniya Agrawal in April for confronting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Microsoft has fired the employee who interrupted a speech by CEO Satya Nadella at the annual Build developer conference in Seattle. Software engineer Joe Lopez shouted during the event to protest against the company supplying technology to the Israeli military for its war in Gaza.

A demonstrator is removed from the audience as they interrupt a presentation by Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Build 2025 conference in Seattle, Washington on May 19, 2025. (AFP)
A demonstrator is removed from the audience as they interrupt a presentation by Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Build 2025 conference in Seattle, Washington on May 19, 2025. (AFP)

In the opening minutes of the annual conference, Joe can be heard shouting “Satya, how about you show how Microsoft is killing Palestinians. How about you show how Israeli war crimes are powered by Azure?” at Nadella, after which he was escorted out of the room. 

Lopez later sent a mass email to colleagues disputing the company's claims about how its Azure cloud computing platform is used in Gaza. Lopez’s outburst was the first of several other pro-Palestinian disruptions at the event. At least three talks by executives were disrupted and the company had to briefly cut the audio of one of the live streamed event. Protesters were gathered outside the Seattle Convention Centre, that draws thousands of software developers every year.
 

Microsoft confirmed AI provided to Israeli, denied harming Gaza

Last week, Microsoft acknowledged that it provided AI services to Israeli military for the war in Gaza but added that it found no evidence that its Azure platform and other AI technologies were being used to harm the people of Gaza.

No Azure for Aparthied, an advocacy group led by the employees and ex-employees of Microsoft received a termination letter after Lopez’s protest but couldn’t open it. The group also says that the company has blocked internal emails that mention words including “Palestine” and “Gaza.”

After the protest Lopez also sent a letter stating that his disruption stemmed from his refusal to stay silent as Microsoft continues to facilitate ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.”

Previously, Microsoft fired Indian-American Microsoft engineer Vaniya Agrawal in April for confronting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer on its 50th anniversary party.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Microsoft fires employee who disrupted CEO Satya Nadella’s speech
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On