Middle East Crisis Live Updates: US embassy in Lebanon urges citizens to evacuate on ‘any available flight’

On Saturday, concerns about a regional Middle East conflict escalated following the assassination of Hamas's political leader, which has been attributed to Israel. This incident has led to vows of retaliation from Iran-backed groups in the region. In response, the United States announced plans to deploy additional warships and fighter jets to the area as the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance" prepares to respond to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.
Latest developments here
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and areas under U.S. European Command, as well as a new fighter squadron to the region.
- Groups from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria have already become involved in the ongoing nearly 10-month war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
- On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank killed a Hamas commander and four Islamic Jihad fighters, according to the militant groups' media. The Israeli military also reported killing four more gunmen in a separate strike.
- The Israeli military stated that the initial airstrike targeted a vehicle in a town near Tulkarm, aiming at a militant cell en route to an attack. Hamas media claimed the strike hit a vehicle carrying fighters and included a commander of its Tulkarm brigades.
- On Friday, thousands attended funeral prayers in Qatar for Haniyeh, who was buried north of Doha two days after his death.
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported on Saturday that Haniyeh was killed by a "short-range projectile" fired from outside his accommodation area.
- Haniyeh had been in Iran for the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.
- Israel, accused by Hamas, Iran, and others of the attack, has not issued a direct comment.
At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced persons in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, Reuters reported citing Hamas run-government media.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed that a short-range projectile was responsible for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and accused the United States of supporting the attack, which they attribute to Israel, Associated Press reported citing state TV on Saturday.
The statement, broadcast on television, reiterated a call for retaliation and reported that a rocket with a seven-kilogram (about 15-pound) warhead was used to strike the residence of Hamas' political leader in Tehran on Wednesday, causing significant damage. The statement did not provide the specific location of the residence.
Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.
On Saturday, the US embassy advised citizens to leave Lebanon using "any available ticket."
In the meantime, Sweden announced the closure of its embassy in Beirut due to concerns that the Gaza conflict could escalate into a broader regional war. Sweden had previously urged thousands of its citizens to evacuate Lebanon.
The recent killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, attributed to Israel, have increased regional tensions amid the ongoing Gaza war.
The Pentagon announced late Friday that the US military will deploy a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and keep an aircraft carrier stationed there.
Earlier, President Joe Biden revealed that he had encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take advantage of the opportunity for a cease-fire with Hamas. Biden noted that the killing of Haniyeh had "not helped" efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict. Netanyahu has committed to destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities.