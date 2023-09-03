Migrant woman arrested after slapping NYPD cop with ‘an open hand’ for trying to confiscate her unregistered motorbike

A migrant woman was reportedly arrested after she slapped a New York Police Department officer who was attempting to confiscate her unregistered motorbike. The incident took place this week in front of a Manhattan shelter for asylum-seekers.

A video showed several people engaged in an altercation with cops while trying to conduct a scooter crackdown at West 71st Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side, near the Stratford Arms Hotelsuman. The hotel is being used as a migrant shelter.

“Get back! Get back,” an officer can be heard saying, warning the crowd, in a clip shared by New York Post. He then moved a man onto the sidewalk, away from the bike, saying, “Bro, you’re going to get arrested.”

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Baibaia Rodriguez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment after she “hit an officer with an open hand,” around 10:30 pm, police said.

Baibaia had been previously arrested in July for felony assault for allegedly attacking her boyfriend in a Bronx apartment. At present, she was living at the Stratford Arms, according to police.

Several Stratford Arms neighbours, including Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta, have raised concerns over its new residents to city officials. They have accused the residents of inundating the area with trash and drugs. The residents have also been accused of public disturbances.

“The worst part’s at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets,” 66-year-old Joe said last month.

Police confirmed that this week's scooter crackdown came after “community complaints.” Four mopeds, one motorcycle and one scooter were confiscated by the NYPD, along with nine bicycles that were illegally “chained to a pole,” according to West Side Rag.

