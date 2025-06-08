Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe has been shot at an event in Bogota, Colombian national police have confirmed, according to CNN. The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galán, said Uribe was reportedly given medical care after being attacked in the Fontibon district. Galán added that the “entire hospital network” of the Colombian capital was on alert in case Uribe required to be transferred. Miguel Uribe shot: All on Colombian presidential candidate's wife Claudia Tarazona and family (migueluribet/Instagram)

Uribe, 39, was in critical condition, CBS News said. One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting. His party, the Centro Democratico conservative party, said in a statement that he was attending a campaign event when he was shot in the head.

"Violence can never be the way... I sincerely hope that (Uribe) is well and out of danger," Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia wrote on social media.

Miguel Uribe family

Uribe is married to Claudia Tarazona, and the two tied the knot in 2016. He is the son of Diana Turbay and the grandson of Julio César Turbay Ayala.

Diana was a Colombian journalist who was kidnapped by the Medellín Cartel. She was later killed during a botched rescue attempt. Her story was notably portrayed in a non-fiction book by Gabriel García Márquez. She was survived by her two children, María Carolina Hoyos Turbay (born 1972) and Miguel Uribe, and her husband, Miguel Uribe Londoño.

Before her death, Diana was kept at Copacabana, Antioquia, along with her cameraman Richard Becerra. She lost her life during a botched rescue operation launched by the police on January 25, 1991, without authorization from the family. Her cause of death was a bullet in her back. Authorities were able to rescue Becerra unharmed.

Ayala, on the other hand, was a Colombian lawyer and politician. He served as the 25th President of Colombia from 1978 to 1982, and even held the positions of Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the United States.

Ayala married his niece, Nydia Quintero Turbay, on July 1, 1948, and the pair had four children together: Julio César, Diana, Claudia Turbay Quintero and María Victoria. However, Ayala and Nydia’s marriage was later annulled by the Catholic Church, and he went on to marry his longtime companion Amparo Canal in 1986. The two remained married until Ayala’s death on 13 September, 2005, at the age of 89.