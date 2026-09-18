By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say

YAOUNDE, Sept 17 - Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 15 people in a pre-dawn attack on a village in northern Cameroon, a local vigilante and an administrative authority said on Thursday, in the latest violence to hit the area plagued by a long-running insurgency.

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* Armed insurgents entered the village of Madegoua, near the town of Makary, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, pulling out men and tying them up before executing them, said the local vigilante member, who requested anonymity to discuss the incident for security reasons.

* The initial death toll had been 13 though two other victims later died from injuries at a Makary hospital, according to the vigilante.

* The victims initially confirmed dead were buried on Thursday, according to a video seen by Reuters, which was not immediately able to independently verify it.

* No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A security analyst told Reuters it was likely carried out by Islamic State West Africa Province militants who are active in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} * Some villagers said they suspected the assault may have been enforcement of an earlier order from militants for them to vacate, given it sits on a strategic route towards Makary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} * Some villagers said they suspected the assault may have been enforcement of an earlier order from militants for them to vacate, given it sits on a strategic route towards Makary. {{/usCountry}}

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* Cameroon's Far North, which borders Nigeria and Chad, has for years been affected by violence involving Boko Haram and other Islamist militants operating in the Lake Chad basin.

* Cameroon is part of a regional multinational military force fighting Islamist militants around Lake Chad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.