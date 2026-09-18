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Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say

CAMEROON-SECURITY/:Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 00:50:44 IST
Reuters |
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By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say
Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid, village sources say

YAOUNDE, Sept 17 - Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 15 people in a pre-dawn attack on a village in northern Cameroon, a local vigilante and an administrative authority said on Thursday, in the latest violence to hit the area plagued by a long-running insurgency.

* Armed insurgents entered the village of Madegoua, near the town of Makary, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, pulling out men and tying them up before executing them, said the local vigilante member, who requested anonymity to discuss the incident for security reasons.

* The initial death toll had been 13 though two other victims later died from injuries at a Makary hospital, according to the vigilante.

* The victims initially confirmed dead were buried on Thursday, according to a video seen by Reuters, which was not immediately able to independently verify it.

* No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A security analyst told Reuters it was likely carried out by Islamic State West Africa Province militants who are active in the area.

* Cameroon's Far North, which borders Nigeria and Chad, has for years been affected by violence involving Boko Haram and other Islamist militants operating in the Lake Chad basin.

* Cameroon is part of a regional multinational military force fighting Islamist militants around Lake Chad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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