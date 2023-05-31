‘Milktoast’, Trump trolls his former press secretary & Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany over poll numbers

In a shocking attack on his former colleague and Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany, former US President Donald Trump denounced his administration's White House press secretary, after she claimed that Republican and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gaining on him in GOP presidential primary polls. FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

Calling her Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany, Trump stated, "RINO," or "Republican in name only" and globalists can have her and Fox News must only use ‘REAL Stars’. This after she had stated that DeSantis is trailing by 25 points whereas according to Trump the lead is of 34 points.

Claiming DeSantis is ‘closing the gap’ in Iowa's GOP primary race with only 25 points gap between the two "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump wrote. Insisting that McEnany had showcased ‘wrong poll numbers’ to promote DeSantis he added, “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Donald Trump attacks Fox News Anchor Kayleigh McEnany

But why would Trump call her Milktoast?

It is being claimed, it wasn't actually milktoast but milqtoast that Trump was labelling her as. Milquetoast means a timid or a feeble person, which Trump may be calling Fox News for glorifying DeSantis, suggesting she was in line with "globalists" who favor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In her Fox News show McEnany said the DeSantis campaign would argue it had "closed the gap by nine points since we announced in Iowa," with Trump's advantage in the Hawkeye State supposedly falling from 34 points to 25 points since the governor announced his candidacy last week.

Although it was not clear which poll numbers McEnany and Trump were referencing specifically, a poll released by Emerson College last week showed the former president with a massive 42-point advantage over DeSantis in Iowa

