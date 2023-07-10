Cold escape! Minnesota man found deceased in freezer in a desperate attempt to evade being arrested

A bizarre and tragic incident unfolded in Minnesota as authorities discovered the lifeless body of Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, inside a chest freezer in an unoccupied home. Police believe that Buschman, who had an active arrest warrant, sought refuge inside the freezer to evade law enforcement. However, he became trapped and was unable to escape. The autopsy revealed no signs of trauma or injury, leaving authorities puzzled about the cause of death. A toxicology report is pending, which may shed further light on the circumstances surrounding this peculiar case.

The Desperate Escape

Brandon Lee Buschman had an active arrest warrant and sought refuge inside the freezer to evade law enforcement.(Facebook)

According to the Gilbert Police Department, the chest freezer in which Buschman was found is an older model with a latching mechanism on the outside. This design feature made it impossible for him to open the freezer from the inside once it was closed. The freezer, which had not been functional since April 2022 due to disconnected utilities, became an unwitting prison for Buschman as he tried to evade capture.

Mystery Unfolds

The unoccupied home where the tragic incident occurred had been vacant since February 2023. Witnesses reported seeing Buschman fleeing from the upstairs area of the house, presumably in response to the perceived presence of law enforcement. However, the exact timeline of his escape remains unclear. Lt. Chelsea Trucano of the Gilbert Police Department stated that additional investigations are underway to determine whether Buschman fled this year or last year. More details are expected to emerge once a more precise timeline is established.

Unanswered Questions

The authorities have not disclosed the nature of the crime for which Buschman was wanted. However, it is evident that he resorted to extreme measures to avoid arrest. The circumstances leading up to his decision to hide inside the freezer and the factors contributing to his inability to escape are still under investigation. Authorities are eagerly awaiting the results of the toxicology report, which may provide crucial information in piecing together the events that led to this tragic end.

As the investigation continues, the mysterious death of Brandon Lee Buschman serves as a somber reminder of the lengths some individuals will go to evade authorities. The circumstances surrounding his decision to seek refuge in the freezer and the subsequent consequences highlight the risks and dangers inherent in such desperate actions.

