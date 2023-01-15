Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu emotional on her final walk as Miss Universe

Just before USA's R'bonney Gabriel was crowned as the Miss Universe, outgoing Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was seen emotional on stage as she took her final walk. Dressed in black, Harnaaz Sandhu held back tears as she blew kisses in the air. She even stumbled a bit during the walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Harnaaz Sandhu walked on stage, her voiceover played, "I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing."

Harnaaz Sandhu also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her in making her voice heard.

“Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised,” Harnaaz Sandhu told the new Miss Universe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Harnaaz Sandhu received a message from the owner of Miss Universe Organisation Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib.

"Today we showed the whole world the New Universe Crown ‘Force for Good’ and tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart. You are just 22-years-old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made the history to the world and we will always remember you my love," Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib wrote on Instagram.

“Khun Anne, you are truly a beautiful soul with so much inspiration to all of us…it’s always my honour to get to know you more and your vision towards the whole world! Thank you for your kind words and love! Thankful,” Harnaaz Sandhu responded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail