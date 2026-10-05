Missed warning signs, unchecked lists: Security lapses that allowed Omani co-pilot on Israel-bound flydubai flight

A string of major security lapses that emerged during the investigation into the flydubai incident has raised questions about official agency protocols, which allowed an Omani co-pilot to allegedly attempt crashing an Israel-bound flight of the airline last week.

flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday escaped a disaster on its way from Dubai. (File Photo/AFP)

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Despite pre-flight manifest sharing, Oman's prior concerns over the co-pilot's extremist views, and Israeli aviation rules regarding non-diplomatic nations, authorities reportedly failed to act on the warning signs before the flight departed.

Also Read | Omani co-pilot joined flydubai for its Israel routes, planned to kill Indian captain in cockpit and crash flight into Ben Gurion airport

What happened on flydubai flight FZ1073

Deep Dive What were the security failures related to the Omani co-pilot on the flydubai flight? The investigation revealed multiple security lapses, including Oman's prior concerns about the co-pilot's extremist views and a failure to act on shared passenger lists that allowed him to board the flight. Why was Hamam al-Hammami allowed to fly on an Israel-bound flight despite being banned in Oman? Oman had banned al-Hammami from flying due to his radical views but did not communicate these concerns adequately, allowing FlyDubai to hire him without proper vetting. How did the crew manage to regain control of the flight during the co-pilot's attack? Captain Smit Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to subdue the co-pilot and stabilize the aircraft during its dangerous plummet.

flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday escaped a disaster on its way from Dubai, plummeting thousands of feet amid the alleged attack on the captain by the co-pilot.

The flydubai co-pilot attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged bid to crash the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being wounded, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door and signal his distress to passengers and crew, who reportedly rushed into the cockpit and subdued the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being wounded, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door and signal his distress to passengers and crew, who reportedly rushed into the cockpit and subdued the attacker. {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, the co-pilot has been identified as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national. However, his identity has not been officially confirmed.

The UAE said that the co-pilot attacked the flight's captain with the cockpit's crash axe and tried to take control of the plummeting plane in an alleged "terrorist attack", The Associated Press reported.

His actions endangered the lives of 182 people on board, including flydubai's crew.

Also Read | Omani co-pilot planned to crash flydubai jet into Tel Aviv skyscraper, tried to shut off both engines: Report

Questions raised about flydubai flight security lapses

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The UAE authorities had shared a list of passengers and crew with Israel ahead of the flight, according to an AP report. The regional officials said Emirati authorities had shared information about the passengers and crew, including their nationalities.

However, according to officials, Israel did not raise red flags on any passenger or member of the crew.

Furthermore, officials cited in the report have said that the Omani co-pilot had been barred from flying by his own country due to concerns related to his extremist views.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said on Thursday that Tel Aviv has agreements with foreign carriers to keep pilots from flying into the country if they are citizens of nations that do not have maintained diplomatic relations with Israel, the report noted.

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This raises questions about how a citizen of Oman, a country that has no diplomatic relations with Israel, was allowed to fly to Tel Aviv.

Blame game on?

Israel's domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, reportedly said the transportation ministry is responsible for vetting passenger lists.

On the other hand, Israel's transportation minister Miri Regev, in a post on X, said the security agencies are responsible for flight security and that her ministry was not given a list of passengers.

"The Ministry of Transportation is not exposed to passenger and crew lists data. The Ministry of Transportation is not an intelligence body; it doesn't check, isn't supposed to check, and doesn't have access to the data at all! The entities exposed to the data are intelligence bodies only," the minister wrote.

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"And yes, we at the Ministry of Transportation, together with intelligence bodies, are doing everything to ensure passenger safety," Regev added.

Meanwhile, according to the AP report, Dvir Rubenstien, the head of aviation security at the transportation ministry, told Army Radio that the ministry relies on local security checks and does not have the tools to check each passenger on every flight.

Also Read | Love for flying, then a crash bid: flydubai co-pilot's chilling ‘not afraid of death’ confession

Oman on flydubai co-pilot

Oman had banned the co-pilot from flying, put him on a desk job, and sent him to a de-radicalisation program, but did not flag their concerns more broadly, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The report further highlighted that when flydubai hired him, it did not contact Oman to vet his experience. However, the company did a criminal background check, it added.

Additionally, the flydubai staff who hired the Omani co-pilot are also reportedly being investigated by Emirati authorities.

Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter, as cited by WSJ, said that if Oman had pulled his license, it likely would have been flagged to the UAE.

Who is Hamam al-Hammami? Key details

Background: Hammami, 29, was born to an Omani father and Syrian mother. He lives in Dubai and frequently visited Syria as a teenager, where investigators suspect he began radicalising, the WSJ reported.

Education and scrutiny: He studied in Australia. The local police reportedly said on Sunday that counterterrorism officials were investigating his possible connections to the country.

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Career path: After becoming a pilot in 2022, the authorities disallowed him from flying in 2024 after they found he was browsing extremist content and grew concerned about his radical views, the report noted. Following this, he was assigned to an administrative role.

He left Oman Air in early 2025 and joined flydubai in February 2026.

(with inputs from agencies)