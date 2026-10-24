Missile debris falls in Mecca, Medina after Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi strikes

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said on Saturday it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Mecca and Medina regions. Debris fell in several locations, including Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh, Some shrapnel also landed in Wadi Mughamas, outside Mecca.

People and pilgrims walk at the Grand Mosque Complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (AFP)

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"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," it said in a post on X.

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Further details on possible damage or casualties have not been confirmed.

Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports

Yemen’s Houthi group said it launched attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports on Saturday, including a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group also targeted an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported attacks.