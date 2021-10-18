Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Missing an apostrophe in Facebook post lands real estate agent in legal trouble
world news

Missing an apostrophe in Facebook post lands real estate agent in legal trouble

The court in New South Wales took note of then error and said it suggests "a systematic pattern of conduct". The man in question, Anthony Zadravic, had criticised his former employer over non-payment of retirement funds.
Anthony Zadravic urged the Australian court to dismiss his plea saying the error was trivial, but the judge called it serious.(Representative Photo/Pixabay)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An Australian real estate agent's failure to include an apostrope in his Facebook post has landed him in legal trouble. The post was meant to criticise his former employer over non-payment of retirement funds.

But the missing punctuation mark caused a defamation case to be filed against him, reported The Guardian.

The incident happened in October last year, reported The Guardian, when New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast realtor Anthony Zadravic posted on Facebook, "Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi-million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can’t pay his employees superannuation. Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!"

Since the word ‘employees’ didn't have an apostrophe, it indicated that he was referring to several employees of Gan rather than himself. The post was meant to highlight non-payment of his dues.

Though Zadravic deleted the post within 12 hours, Gan was made aware of it and he filed a defamation case against his former employee, the report further said.

RELATED STORIES

Zadravic pleaded the court to dismiss the petition, saying the failure to punctuate social media post was trivial. But the court last week allowed the case to proceed pointing to the seriousness of the claim in it, said The Guardian report.

Judge Judith Gibson said the missing apostrophe suggests "a systematic pattern of conduct", saying that the failure to pay looks deliberate.

The judge also noted to such instances where Facebook posts cost their authors dearly, the report added.

Zadravic is now facing the prospect of paying more than $1,80,000 in damages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook facebook post defamation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Merck Covid-19 pill sparks calls for access for lower income countries

Covid: Grand Mosque in Mecca drops social distancing for 1st time since outbreak

China growth slides to 4.9% in third quarter

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 workers in European Union to build 'metaverse'
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP