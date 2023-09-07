News / World News / Missing California Netflix engineer Yohanes Kindane's body found floating in San Francisco Bay, died by suicide

BySumanti Sen
Sep 07, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Yohanes Kidane's body showed signs of “advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation"

The body of California Netflix engineer Yohanes Kindane, 22, was reportedly found floating in the San Francisco Bay last week. Yohanes, who landed a job as a software engineer right after college, died by suicide, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. His badly decomposed remains were pulled from waters northeast of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Yohanes Kidane's cause of death was a combination of blunt impact injuries and drowning and that the manner of death was suicide (Yohanes Kidane/LinkedIn)
Yohanes’ body showed signs of “advanced decomposition, prolonged exposure to the aquatic environment and appreciable depredation,” according to the sheriff’s office, New York Post reported. Initially, investigators were unable to identify his body as it carried no form of identification. However, the coroner later positively identified his remains, revealing that his cause of death was a combination of blunt impact injuries and drowning and that the manner of death was suicide, the sheriff said. Yohanes’ family has been notified.

When Yohanes Kidane disappeared

Yohanes disappeared after getting into an Uber. His family told KTVU that he was seen on security camera leaving his apartment building in downtown San Jose. He then boarded a vehicle with an Uber sticker.

“Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him,” Yohanes’ brother, Yosief, said. “He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry.”

Yohanes had moved to the Bay Area in July. It was his second week at Netflix. For the majority of the day that he went missing, he was at the Golden Gate Bridge, his phone’s location revealed. Yohanes’ cell phone, wallet and backpack were later discovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco.

“We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son,” Mehret Hana Beyene, Yohanes’ heartbroken mother said at the time. “He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

