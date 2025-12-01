Missing for a week, Austrian influencer Stefanie Pieper's body found in suitcase in forest; ex-bf confesses to murder

Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper was reportedly found dead in Slovenian forest on Friday. Pieper, who went missing a week ago, was found after her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to her murder and led the police to where the body had been kept. Pieper, who went missing a week ago, was found after her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to her murder and led the police to where the body had been kept.(Instagram/Stefanie Pieper)

The 31-year-old's former boyfriend told the cops he strangled her and then dumped her body in a suitcase, as per the report by Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

Pieper was reported missing by her relatives and friends after they were unable to reach her for a photoshoot. She was last seen by her friends after a Christmas party.

The local report added that she sent her friends a WhatsApp message that she had reached home, which was followed by a text where she stated that someone had followed her and was in the stairwell of her house.

Citing local media, People Magazine reported that her neighbours said they heard arguing and allegedly saw Pieper's ex-boyfriend in the building.

Ex-boyfriend confesses to murder

A week after Stefanie was reported missing, her ex-boyfriend, who is also 31 years old, confessed to the crime.

As per local reports, the man was caught after his car caught on fire at a casino near the Austrian border. After his arrest, he allegedly confessed to the police and led them to the crime scene.

He has also been extradited to Austria by Slovenian authorities.

Along with Pieper's ex-boyfriend, two of his relatives - brother and stepfather - have also been arrested by the police. The motive behind Pieper's murder still remains unclear.