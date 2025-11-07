Influencer Anunay Sood dies at 32: What has the Las Vegas Police said?

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood died on Thursday, though the cause of his death is yet not known. However, the social media activity before his death suggested that the Dubai-based influencer was in Las Vegas. Indian travel vlogger Anunay Sood , 32, died in Las Vegas.

What has the police said?

As mystery surrounds Sood's death, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told HT that they received information about a dead body in 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. “Officers assisted the coroner and took a non-criminal/medical report,” the cops told HT. The police did not offer any further details on the cause of the death.

His last posted on Instagram shared two days before his death shared glimpses from a day in Las Vegas he spent with sports cars.

“Still can't believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines,” the post read.

Tributes poured for Sood after his family broke the news of his sudden demise. After learning about his death, people, including Bollywood celebrities, took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Sood was among the leading travel influencers in India, and received much recognition and praise across Instagram and YouTube. He was also featured by NetGeo India, CN Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India. He also enjoyed a 1.4 million follower base on Instagram, followed by thousands of subscribers on YouTube.

In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Anunay Sood featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list as it describes Sood as a Dubai-based photographer who started out by documenting his travels on Instagram. He reportedly also ran a marketing firm.

Sood's family requested privacy in their statement confirming his death. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the statement said.

Sood's family requested privacy in their statement confirming his death.