Emotional RJ Mahvash shares last chat with Anunay Sood, recalls planning F1 trip with him: ‘My heart is sinking’

Travel content creator and photographer Anunay Sood died at the age of 32 on 6 November. He was in Las Vegas at the time of his death. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. Anunay’s friend and actor RJ Mahvash shared that she had spoken to him just two days ago and is still unable to believe his sudden demise. RJ Mahvash shares screenshot from her last conversation with Anunay Sood.

RJ Mahvash mourns Anunay Sood's death

On Thursday, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of her chat with Anunay. The two had chatted only two days earlier, where Anunay talked about the view from Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars. Sharing the screenshot, RJ Mahvash wrote, “Anunay, my heart is sinking! How we were just planning F1 trip a few days back, and how with a heavy heart, I heard this voice note again. A person so full of life. always laughing, giggling.. still unable to process it.”

RJ Mahvash pens emotional note for Anunay Sood.

She added, “Abhi to msgs kha tha yr Vegas se tu. Rest in peace, buddy. kisiki life ka kuch nai pata hai.. please bas sabke sath bohot acche se raho, kisika dil mat dukhao. Tm jao to log the anunay ke tarah yaad karein sirf accha (You had just messaged from Vegas, buddy. Rest in peace. No one knows what can happen in anyone’s life. Please, just be kind to everyone, don’t hurt anyone’s heart. When you leave, may people will remember you like they remember Anunay, only for the good).”

About Anunay Sood’s death

Anunay was a travel influencer, photographer, and entrepreneur known for his immersive travel content. He began his journey by sharing his trips on Instagram and later built a massive following, with more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram and around 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

On 6 November, Anunay’s family confirmed the news of his death and requested privacy in a statement shared on Instagram. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property,” the statement said.