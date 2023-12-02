close_game
close_game
News / World News / Missing Indian student found dead in London river, relatives launch fundraiser

Missing Indian student found dead in London river, relatives launch fundraiser

PTI |
Dec 02, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17.

A 23-Indian student who went missing in the UK last month has been found dead in the river Thames here.

Mitkumar Patel was a 23-year (old) boy who came to the UK for higher studies on 19th September 2023(gofundme.com)
Mitkumar Patel was a 23-year (old) boy who came to the UK for higher studies on 19th September 2023(gofundme.com)

Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21 and was declared dead by paramedics.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the Met Police said.

Parth Patel, a relative, has since launched a Go Fund Me online fundraiser and raised over GBP 4,500 since last week.

“Mitkumar Patel was a 23-year (old) boy who came to the UK for higher studies on 19th September 2023,” reads the fundraising appeal.

“He belonged to a farmer family and used to live in a village as well. He was missing from November 17, 2023. Now on November 21 police found his dead body from Canary Wharf in the water. It was sad for all of us. So, we decided to do fund raising for helping out his family and to send his body to India as well,” it adds.

The appeal reiterates that the funds will be safely transmitted to Mitkumar’s family in India.

According to the ‘Evening Standard’ newspaper, the student was due to move to Sheffield on November 20 to start a degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon.

After he failed to return from a daily walk to the home where he was staying in London, his relatives grew worried and reported him missing. They later found that he had left his set of keys behind.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out