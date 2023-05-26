11-yr-old Mississippi boy shot by police after 911 call; family seeks charges

The 11-year-old boy from the state of Mississippi, the United States, who was shot by the responding police officer, following his 911 call for help, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday. The boy, identified as Aderrien Murry, was shot in the chest by an Indianola Police Department officer Saturday police, his mother Nakala Murry and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed to CNN.

11-year-old Aderrien Murry, who was shot and wounded by an Indianola Police Department officer on Saturday.

The family has expressed anger over the incident and demanded that the police officer to be dismissed and charged with aggravated assault. “Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life…It’s not fine that cops exhibit such behaviour and get away with this,” Murray told CNN.

How the event unfolded?

Addrein was shot when the police responded to the child's own domestic disturbance call at his home. Murry said she asked her son to call the police around 4 a.m on Saturday, when the “irate” father of another of her children came to her home. The officer who arrived to help them, “had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those inside the home to come outside,” CNN quoted Murry as saying.

Speaking about how her son met the tragedy, she said “once he came from around the corner, he got shot.” Murry said she couldn’t understand the reason when he himself asked them to come out, which her son did, and then shot him. “My son kept asking why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?” she added.

The incident happened within a couple minutes after the officer asked the family to come outside. Addrein was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he had to get a chest tube and placed on a ventilator. He is recovering now after being released from the hospital.

Investigation

CNN was told that the incident which was caught on police body camera video, was not released publicly since “the investigation is still going on”. As per the investigation department, the officer Greg Capers was sent on paid administrative leave till the investigation is completed.

