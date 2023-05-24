MIT Math Maestro Gil Strang bids adieu, gets a standing ovation for 61 yrs of equations

In the hallowed halls of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a moment of profound emotion stirred the collective hearts of students and faculty alike. The date was May 15th, 2023, when the legendary Professor Gilbert Strang, a stalwart in the field of mathematics for more than six decades, delivered his final lecture.

As an esteemed member of MIT's faculty for 61 years, and part of the MIT family for an incredible 66, Strang's commitment to academia has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has touched countless lives, whether through his charismatic lectures on campus, his widely-respected textbooks, or his groundbreaking online lectures and digital media that reached millions around the globe.

On this day, his last lecture was greeted with a standing ovation that reverberated around the lecture hall and spilled over into the digital world. A video capturing this poignant moment was shared online, sparking a heartwarming response from netizens and former students alike.

Strang, who is known for his humility and wit, responded to the outpouring of affection in the comment section of his last lecture posted on YouTube. “Teaching has been a wonderful life,” he wrote, his words carrying the weight of wisdom and gratitude. “I am so grateful to everyone who likes linear algebra and sees its importance. So many universities (and even high schools) now appreciate how beautiful it is and how valuable it is. That movement will continue because it is right.”

His colleagues at MIT showered him with accolades. Alan Edelman, fellow MIT professor, fondly referred to Strang as "Gil," acknowledging him as a "Youtube star even before there was such a thing." Michel X. Goemans, the head of the MIT Department of Mathematics, lauded Strang as the longest-serving faculty member in the department's history. His influence, Goemans noted, has been immeasurable, extending far beyond the campus to touch the lives of mathematics students worldwide.

Strang's pioneering spirit was instrumental in making educational resources accessible to a broader audience. He was among the first to upload his classes to MIT OpenCourseWare, a free platform launched in 2001 that allows educators to share their lectures and learning materials. His lectures have since been viewed millions of times, illuminating complex mathematical concepts for eager minds around the world.

In a 2019 interview, Strang shared his philosophy on teaching mathematics. “You have to sort of see the idea a few times,” he advised, empathizing with diverse learning styles. His light-hearted approach to instruction added an extra dimension to his teachings. “You're a person like the student is a person,” he once said, emphasizing the importance of keeping learning "human."

The significance of this moment, as Professor Strang bid farewell to his classroom, cannot be understated. It marks the end of an era, a beautiful chapter in the storied history of MIT. Yet, his legacy will undoubtedly live on, in the hearts of his students, the pages of his textbooks, and the echo of his lectures in the digital world. His contributions to the field of mathematics are a testament to his passion, and his enduring impact on education serves as an inspiration for future generations.

