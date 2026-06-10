...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mixed political reactions as US court strikes down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Prominent members of the Democratic party welcomed the court’s decision. The Trump White House said it remains confident the visa repeal will be overturned on appeal

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 03:34 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Washington: A US court decision to strike down the Trump administration’s $100,000 H-1B visa application fee proved divisive as supporters of President Donald Trump criticised the decision as an example of judicial overreach. However, another group of lawmakers - including members of Trump’s Republican party - openly welcomed the court decision, which came in on Monday.

President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One, early Tuesday at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (AP)

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler said the court’s decision was “welcome news” since the visa fee, introduced last September, worsened staffing shortages in the healthcare industry.

“Some news for providers and patients across America: A federal judge has struck down the Administration’s new $100,000 H-1B visa fee. I have been working to exempt healthcare workers from this fee that only exacerbates the current staffing shortages in healthcare. That’s why I introduced the bipartisan H-1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act. While we continue to push this legislation through Congress, this ruling is welcome news,” Lawler wrote on X.

He was joined by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has built a reputation for taking stances independent of the Trump White House. Murkowski pointed out that the decision was critical for Alaska’s schools, which rely on H-1B visas to recruit teachers for school districts in remote and rural parts of the state.

Democratic Attorneys-Generals - who launched the legal challenge against the H-1B visa fee - also welcomed the decision.

However, key members of the Republican party voiced dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to strike down the $100,000 visa fee and the visa programme as a whole.

“End it, don’t mend it,” wrote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on X in response to the judgment.

“An H-1B fee is now a constitutional crisis? The Constitution does not guarantee a steady supply of cheap foreign labor. 8 U.S.C. 1182(f) lets the President restrict entry when foreign labour harms American interests. The rogue judge veto has to end,” said Eric Schmitt, who represents Missouri in the US Senate.

For its part, the Trump White House said it remains confident the visa repeal will be overturned on appeal.

 
trump administration
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Mixed political reactions as US court strikes down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.