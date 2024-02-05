Mohamed Muizzu recalls 'sovereignty' vow in Maldives parliament, mentions India troops withdrawal

Male: Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu on Monday told the country's Parliament that the first group of the Indian troops will move out before March 10. Recalling his pre-election promises, he said he would protect the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Maldives. Maldives president Mohammed Muizzu is known for a pro-China tilt.(File)

He also said the remaining two contingents of the Indian forces will leave the Island nation by May 10.

The withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives was one of the main poll promises of Mohamed Muizzu, known for having a tilt towards China, New Delhi's economic and strategic rival.

In his presidential address, he said he came to power riding on the pledge to "withdraw foreign troops from Maldives, recover the lost part of Maldives seas and cancel any agreement made by the state that could undermine Maldives sovereignty."

Mohamed Muizzu announced that he will establish the ability of the Maldives military to maintain the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) 24 hours a day, according to Sun Online report.

He said his government is being run on the principle of prioritizing the interests of the people of the Maldives.

At least 56 MPs -- 13 MPs from the Democrats and 44 MPs from the MDP -- boycotted his address to protest against the "undemocratic ways of the government".

The two parties had recently accused him of having what they called an anti-India pivot.

Last week, after a meeting with New Delhi, the Maldives foreign ministry had said the two sides agreed that India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platform by 10 March 2024.

India had been the closest ally of the Maldives for decades until Muizzu assumed power.

Last month, the tension between India and the Maldives heightened when the latter's minister made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lakshadweep trip.

India had lodged a formal protest with the Maldives government. Several celebrities wrote on X appealing to the masses to boycott visiting the country, whose economy is largely based on tourism.

Within three weeks of the boycott calls, India became the fifth largest Maldivian market from three.

Last month, Muizzu visited China and asked the communist country to send in more tourists, a remark seen as targeting India over the boycott calls.

