Hamas confirms death of Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar, months after Israel’s claim

The Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday confirmed the death of its Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar, nearly three months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcment. A video released by the Israeli army says to show Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as seen in this screengrab taken from the Israeli army video released on December 17, 2023.(File Photo/Reuters)

In a statement cited by news agency Reuters, Hamas released photographs of Sinwar alongside other commanders, referring to them as “martyrs.” However, it did not specify details surrounding his death.

Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas chief in Gaza who co-masterminded the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. Yahya Sinwar was killed a year later in combat.

In May, Netanyahu told lawmakers that senior Hamas leaders had been killed in targeted strikes. “We eliminated Mohammad Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammad Sinwar,” he said, confirming the deaths in a statement to parliament.

The death of Yahya paved the way for Mohammad’s rise, during which he assumed senior leadership positions within Hamas.

His confirmed death is expected to leave his longtime associate Izz al-Din Haddad, currently overseeing operations in northern Gaza, in charge of Hamas’ armed wing across the enclave, reported Reuters.

Who was Mohammad Sinwar?

Born Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, Sinwar spent decades inside Hamas’ ranks and was regarded as one of its most influential military strategists.

Nicknamed “the shadow” by Israeli officials for his secretive activities, he gained prominence for his role in the 2006 abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, which later resulted in a 2011 prisoner exchange deal.

After spending time in both Israeli and Palestinian prisons, Sinwar consolidated ties with Hamas leadership and formally joined the group’s military wing in 1991.

He became a central figure in shaping Hamas’ militant strategy and was widely seen as the mastermind of the group’s deadly October 2023 assault on Israel.